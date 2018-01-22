MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
According to officials, 39-year-old Heldy Hernandez Balaguer suffers from dwarfism and has the the mental capacity of a 7-year-old.
She stands between 3 feet and 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs between 90 and 100 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.
Hernandez Balaguer was last seen along the 2700 block of 19th Terrace in Miami, wearing a long red dress with black stripes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.
