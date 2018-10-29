Miami Police searching for missing man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Miami.
According to City of Miami Police, 57-year-old Dionisio Benedit was last seen near 380 NW S. River Drive on Friday.
Officials said Benedit suffers from psychosis and schizophrenia. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.
Benedit was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.
