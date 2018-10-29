Miami Police searching for missing man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 57-year-old Dionisio Benedit was last seen near 380 NW S. River Drive on Friday.

We need your assistance locating Dionisio Benedit who went missing on 10/26/18 from 380 NW S. River Dr. He was last seen wearing a white shirt & blue pants. If you come into contact with him, please call us at 305.603.6300 pic.twitter.com/4UUBFPakRn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 29, 2018

Officials said Benedit suffers from psychosis and schizophrenia. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Benedit was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

