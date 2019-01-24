Miami Police searching for missing endangered woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman in Miami.

Miami Police said 48-year-old Kimberly Duncombe was last seen along Northwest 14th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Tuesday.

MISSING & ENDANGERED ADULT We need your assistance in locating Kimberly Duncombe who has been reported missing since 1/22/19 from the area of N.W. 14 Ave & 55 Terr. If you see her, please call us at 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/14qDVttu5E — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 24, 2019

Duncombe was wearing a blue shirt with a dark blue jean jacket, white-washed denim jeans and black flip-flops when she disappeared.

She stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

Police said Duncombe suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to call police at 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.