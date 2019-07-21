Miami Police searching for missing elderly woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing from her home.

According to investigators, 73-year-old Sarah Agripina Pantin was last seen in the area of Southwest 29th Avenue and Ninth Street, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

We need your assistance in locating 73 y.o. Sarah A. Pantin who has been missing since 10 a.m. today, 7/21/19. She was las seen wearing a pink blouse and burgundy pants in the area of S.W. 29 Ave. & 9 St. If you see her or know her whereabouts, you are urged to call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/WpGunwVSUY — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 21, 2019

Detectives said Pantin has dementia and was seen knocking door-to-door in order to find her address.

Pantin stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds and has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and burgundy pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

