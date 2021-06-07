MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a missing autistic man.

The search is on for 18-year-old Christian Hatfill. Police said Hatfill was last seen Sunday near Northeast 82nd Street and Fourth Place.

We need assistance locating 18-year-old, Christian Hatfill who is missing from the area of 5 Ave & 82 St. Christian is autistic. He was las seen wearing gray shorts and shirt. If you know his whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/HU0jfsMd1o — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 7, 2021

Hatfill was last known to be wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

He stands 6 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.