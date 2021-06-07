MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a missing autistic man.
The search is on for 18-year-old Christian Hatfill. Police said Hatfill was last seen Sunday near Northeast 82nd Street and Fourth Place.
Hatfill was last known to be wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.
He stands 6 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
