Miami Police searching for missing 17-year-old with disability

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old Miami boy with a disability.

The search is on for 17-year-old Jayquan Exulien.

Police said Exulien’s aunt reported him missing at around 2:30 p.m. after he wandered off following a verbal dispute between the two.

Exulien was last seen walking westbound on Northeast 48th Street, wearing a black, red and gold Versace-type shirt with black pants and no shoes.

Police said Exulien has an intellectual disability.

If you have any information on Exulien’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

