MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are on the hunt for the person behind a high-priced watch theft.

Surveillance video showed the woman that police believe is responsible for the crime.

Police said the victim brought the woman home for drinks along Northeast Seventh Avenue and 32nd Street, April 23.

The victim said he fell asleep and when he woke up, $200,000 worth of pricey watches were stolen.

Police released pictures of the crook in hopes that the public can identify her.

Officials said they are looking for a white female with a medium build, brown eyes, and long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown tie-dye top with shorts, black sandals with a brown medium-sized handbag, along with a large orange-colored bag with a white insignia in the center.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.