Miami Police search for sexual assault subject who targeted woman at bus stop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Miami.

Miami Police posted to Twitter the sketch of a man they said sexually assaulted a woman in her late 40s as she walked to a bus stop in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 62nd Street, at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the subject was seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering, black pants and a cap.

We need your help identifying the man sketched below who sexually assaulted a woman in her late 40s as she walked to the bus stop in the #modelcity area of NW 17 Ave. & 62 St., at approximately 4:00a.m. on 9/29/18. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/ocBM9X38Gs — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 5, 2018

If you have any information on this sexual assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

