Miami Police search for person of interest in death of well-known jeweler

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a man they believe may have a connection to the fatal shooting of a jeweler at a luxury condo.

Officers had already arrested 28-year-old John Stanton on July 25, charging him with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the murder of a man known to neighbors as Don Marley Diamonds.

Now, police have revealed, there may be another person involved.

Miami Police detectives have released surveillance video of a man they’re labeling a person of interest in the murder of Diamonds, who was found dead inside his apartment at the Blue Condo Miami, near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36th Street, on July 20.

The person of interest is seen in the condo lobby before the murder, sporting a black shirt with a distinctive tattoo on his right biceps and a birthmark or injury on his left forearm.

“We have been able to make one arrest, we need to speak to this one person who is seen in the video walking into the building,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat. “Right now he’s just a person of interest and detectives want to speak to him to see what he knows and why he was there.”

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

