MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Yolanda Miyares, 64, was last seen near Southwest 19th Avenue and 13th Street, Sunday.

Miyares has blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call police.

