Miami police search for missing man with schizophrenia

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for a missing man with schizophrenia.

A search is underway for 39-year-old Courtney Leeman. He was last seen Tuesday, near 1011 Northwest 37th Avenue, wearing a white polo shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes.

We need your assistance in locating this missing adult, 👇Courtney Leeman, who suffers from Schizophrenia. He was last seen today, near NW 37 Ave and 10 St. @MDCrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/RsvmPAhfAT — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 27, 2018

Leeman stands at 5 feet and 10 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes.

IF you have any information on Leeman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.