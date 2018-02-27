Miami police search for missing man with schizophrenia

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for a missing man with schizophrenia.
A search is underway for 39-year-old Courtney Leeman. He was last seen Tuesday, near 1011 Northwest 37th Avenue, wearing a white polo shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes.
Leeman stands at 5 feet and 10 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes.
IF you have any information on Leeman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
