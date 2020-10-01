Miami Police search for missing 91-year-old with Schizophrenia

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who went missing out of Miami.

The City of Miami Police Department said 91-year-old Philomene Paul was last seen at 160 NE 58 St. on Wednesday.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 96 pounds.

Detectives said she suffers from Schizophrenia.

The 91-year-old has gray and black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is urged to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305 603-6388.

