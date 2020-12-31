Miami Police search for missing 89-year-old man with memory loss

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered elderly man who went missing out of Miami.

Yu Cheung Wong, 89, was last seen in the area of Northeast 80th Street and Seventh Avenue at 8:30 a.m., Thursday.

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Wong has brown eyes and gray and black hair that is balding.

Detectives said he uses a cane to walk and suffers from memory loss.

If you have any information on Wong’s whereabouts, contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

