MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man out of Miami.

Andre Ladouceur, 78, was last seen in the area of Southwest 10th Avenue and Fourth Street, Tuesday.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Ladouceur has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

