Miami Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.
The search is on for 13-year-old Arabella R. Covil.
Arabella was last seen Thursday near the 3100 block of Aviation Avenue. The young teen was last wearing a white blouse and black leggings.
Arabella stands at 5 feet 4 inches with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Arabella’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.
