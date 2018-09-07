Miami Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.

The search is on for 13-year-old Arabella R. Covil.

We need your assistance in locating 13 year-old Arabella R. Covil, who has been reported missing from the 3100 block of Aviation Avenue, since 9/06/2018. She was last seen wearing a white blouse and black leggings. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300. pic.twitter.com/8S9kuP8vYl — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 7, 2018

Arabella was last seen Thursday near the 3100 block of Aviation Avenue. The young teen was last wearing a white blouse and black leggings.

Arabella stands at 5 feet 4 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Arabella’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

