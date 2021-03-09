Miami Police search for endangered missing 80-year-old man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help to find an endangered missing elderly man.

The search is on for 80-year-old Martel Thompson.

Thompson suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last seen at the Family Dollar along North Miami Avenue and Northeast 54th Street on Monday.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a beige short-sleeved shirt, dark pants and a dark-colored hat with a blue mask.

If you’ve seen Thompson, contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 42596@MIAMI-POLICE.ORG.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.