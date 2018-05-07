Miami Police search for additional suspect in fatal Liberty City shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for an additional suspect in a Liberty City shooting that left two teens dead and two others injured.

Detectives say they are searching for 19-year-old Deondre McDuffy in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon. McDuffy is considered armed and dangerous.

We need your assistance locating Deondre McDuffy, DOB 10/03/98. He is the third subject involved in the quadruple shooting that left two teenagers dead on 4/08/18 in Liberty Square. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any info, call 305-603-6350 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/riFrA4fKJi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 7, 2018

Police made the announcement in a press conference, where they gave an update on the arrests of 22-year-old Yaairnes Rashad Bryant and 19-year-old Anthony Clinch.

According to detectives, Bryant, Clinch and McDuffy gunned down the two teens in Liberty City on April 8. Two other people were also injured in the shooting.

Clinch and Bryant were arrested Saturday. Both been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The pair have been denied bond and are being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

If you have any information on McDuffy’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.