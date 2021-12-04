MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing out of Miami.
Luis Yasser Vila Cabrera, 37, was reported missing from the Flagami area, Friday afternoon.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue Hugo Boss baseball cap, a black shirt, jeans and a black backpack.
Cabrera is also known as Jazz Vila.
He stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
The 37-year-old has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Cabrera’s whereabouts is asked to contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
