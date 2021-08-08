MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find two missing children in Miami.

The search is on for 12-year-old Christian Wilford and 14-year-old Melissa Ruiz.

The two went missing on Saturday from the area of 615 Northeast 22nd Street.

Officials said it is possible the pair are together.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

