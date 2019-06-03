Miami Police reveals memorial to honor fallen officers, K-9s

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have unveiled a memorial to honor fallen officers and K-9s.

Family members of the fallen officers attended the event at Miami Police headquarters, at 400 NW 2nd Ave., at around 11 a.m., Monday.

The memorial was donated by volunteer Miami Police Reserve Officer and radio personality Enrique Santos.

The memorial is meant to immortalize the officers and police dogs killed in the line of duty and pay tribute to them, not only during the May remembrance month but every day.

