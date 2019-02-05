Miami Police respond to barricaded woman inside car

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are working to arrest an armed woman who barricaded herself inside of a car.

According to police, an officer noticed a firearm inside of a car he pulled over near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 20th Street, Tuesday morning.

The woman refused to exit the car, prompting the officer to call for back up.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area of North Miami Avenue through Northwest First Avenue, between 20th and 23rd Street.

