Miami Police reopens assault case involving bicyclists to look into possible connection to Miami Beach attack

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have reopened a case involving several bicyclists attacking a man and his husband on their way home from a night out to see if it is connected to another incident involving bicyclists in Miami Beach.

Surveillance video from November 2020 showed a group of unidentified young men riding on bicycles, and police said they are wanted for beating and robbing Mike Sheridan and David Castro.

When asked what was going through his head at the time, Sheridan said, “We’re terrified. There’s a swarm of 15 guys who are throwing punches and wine bottles at you.”

.@MiamiPolice released surveillance video from 11/15/20 and have reopened their investigation into the beating of two men by a group of bike riding teens. They’re also looking into whether there’s a link to a similar Miami Beach crime in March. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/X8UHlNZ6e4 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 23, 2021

On April 1, the day a 7News story was aired, police had labeled the incident as “closed.” Since it aired, the department’s assaults division said the case is open again, and they are looking into whether it is connected to the beating of a man in Miami Beach in late March.

As for the attack on Sheridan and Castro, police said the bulk of the violence happened off camera, but several men could be seen in the middle of Biscayne Boulevard near 16th Street.

“You could see a pool of my own blood on the street,” Sheridan said. “They literally could have killed me.”

According to the incident report, an “offender had a tire, possibly belonging to the victim’s bike.”

“That’s a bike tire they had stolen from our bicycle,” Sheridan added.

After he was jumped, Sheridan said his bag, which contained his wallet and cellphone, was taken.

“There’s a guy filming it. That’s just depraved,” he said. “This wasn’t their first rodeo.”

According to sources, groups of young men on bicycles use the Venetian Causeway to get between Miami and Miami Beach, and they sometimes use it to leave each city after an attack is carried out.”

Sheridan said he was re-interviewed by a Miami Police detective, and he hopes the bicyclists are caught, so what happened to him does not happen to anyone else.

“The M.O. was same: buncha guys about that age on bikes throwing punches, wreaking havoc,” Sheridan said.

If you have any information on this assault and robbery, contact City of Miami Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

