Miami police release computer sketch of man accused of attacking, trying to kidnap woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for man who attacked and tried to kidnap a woman back in August.

According to police, the attempted kidnapping happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 near Northwest Miami Court and 62nd Street.

Detectives said the victim was walking back from a nearby gas station when she was confronted by a man who grabbed her, dragged her and began to choke her.

The woman fought to get away and was able to scream, alerting a nearby homeowner who turned on their porch light, scaring the subject away.

Police are now searching for the suspect, and describe him as a man between the ages of 25 to 35. He stands approximately 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts with white stripes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.

