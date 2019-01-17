Miami Police recognizes students as part of Do the Right Thing program

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of students were awarded for their actions as part of the Do the Right Thing program.

The children were recognized for doing something extraordinary at school — either through a community service project or an act of kindness.

“If you go out and do a good job, you wanna know that people notice,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, “and so it’s really important. We can’t recognize everyone who’s deserving every day, every month, but we do our best to try to come together — bring the officers together — and let them know how much we appreciate them and what a good job they do.”

Each child was given a special plaque, certificate and goodie bag.

