MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of children are being celebrated for doing the right thing.

Miami Police rewarded 10 students for being an inspiration to their communities.

Two of them were honored for saving lives.

One little girl jumped into action after her baby sister started choking on a coin.

“I was scared, and I thought something was going to happen to her,” said Rayanah Gibson, who saved her baby sister. “I said ‘what is she choking on, mom? So I quickly ran to her and did a Heimlich [maneuver] and then she spitted out the coin.”

The 10 students were chosen out of 700 nominees.

