Miami Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends in fiery crash; US 1 shut down

MIAMI (WSVN) - A police chase of a wanted robbery suspect came to a crashing end along U.S. 1 in Miami, causing the roadway to be shut down.

City of Miami Police units were in pursuit of the suspect in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 approaching U.S. 1, just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

The chase abruptly ended on U.S. 1 and 17th Avenue with a head-on collision between the suspect and a marked Miami Police cruiser.

City of Miami Fire Rescue was dispatched to put out a fire after one of the vehicles burst into flames.

Police said the red Honda Civic, driven by the suspect, was taken Monday night in an armed carjacking.

An officer spotted the car Tuesday in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 13th Street in the Allapattah neighborhood and began pursuing it.

7News cameras observed two men being questioned by police at the scene of the crash. It’s unclear what their role is in the investigation.

Both the officer and subject were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital following the collision. They both appear to be OK.

Several cars in the roadway also appear to have been involved in the crash. Some drivers in those cars, police said, sustained minor injuries.

7Skyforce HD captured officers diverting traffic about a block away from the scene.

Officials said U.S. 1 will be closed indefinitely between Southwest 16th and 22nd Avenues. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of US1 & 17th Avenue reference heavy police activity for a wanted robbery suspect. PIO is en route, media staging area will be at 16th Avenue & Dixie. pic.twitter.com/49EAtNMxYM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 11, 2018

