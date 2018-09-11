Miami Police pursuit of robbery subject ends in fiery crash; US 1 shut down

MIAMI (WSVN) - A police chase of a wanted robbery subject came to a crashing end along U.S. 1 in Miami, causing the roadway to be shut down.

City of Miami Police units were in pursuit of the subject on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 approaching U.S. 1, just before 3 p.m., Tuesday.

The chase abruptly ended on U.S. 1 and 16th Avenue with a head-on collision between the subject and a marked Miami Police cruiser.

City of Miami Fire Rescue was dispatched to put out a fire after one of the vehicles burst into flames.

7Skyforce HD captured officers diverting traffic about a block away from the scene of the crash. Officials advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of US1 & 17th Avenue reference heavy police activity for a wanted robbery suspect. PIO is en route, media staging area will be at 16th Avenue & Dixie. pic.twitter.com/49EAtNMxYM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 11, 2018

