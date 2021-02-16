Miami police officers involved in shooting that sends 1 to hospital; circumstances unclear

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person had to be rushed to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in the City of Miami.

City of Miami Police officers and Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area of the 2700 block of Northwest South River Drive at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

PIO is on scene reference a police involved shooting. Media staging area will be located at 2980 NW South River Drive. https://t.co/TQQZA6xR9M — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 17, 2021

One person has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition with a gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.