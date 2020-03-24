Miami police officers grocery shop for elderly residents

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police officers lent a helping hand to elderly residents in the community by doing their grocery shopping for them.

Those who are 65 and older are said to be at a high risk of contracting COVID-19, which led officers on Tuesday to take shopping lists of supplies the residents at the Tuscany Cove Senior Center made and picked up what they needed from the store.

The department tweeted a picture of several officers at a Winn-Dixie picking up water bottles, bleach, toilet paper and other necessities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of our elderly residents are unable to leave their homes. Today, we're shopping for them and hope to provide a peace of mind by assisting them with acquiring some of their essentials. pic.twitter.com/dnaa6GJEFo — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 24, 2020

The officers then delivered the items back to the seniors at the center and gave them envelopes with their receipts and change inside.

