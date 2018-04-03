Miami Police officers charged in domestic violence cases

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two City of Miami Police officers are facing serious charges after, officials said, they were arrested in connection to domestic violence incidents.

Miami Police Officer Joey Diaz turned himself in after, officials said, he pushed and choked his wife during an argument outside their home, Monday night.

Department officials confirmed the arrest of Miami Police Officer Joey Diaz on Twitter.

It is an unfortunate situation when we have to arrest one of our own. Today, we charged Officer Joey Diaz with Battery for a domestic-related incident which occurred on April 2, 2018. pic.twitter.com/TNXzPMgHFc — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 3, 2018

According to the arrest report, Diaz, 33, was arguing with his wife outside their home. Investigators said the law enforcer then pushed and grabbed his wife by the throat and applied pressure to her neck.

The victim said that she experienced difficulty breathing as a result.

Diaz was charged with domestic battery by strangulation.

His arrest comes nearly two weeks after Miami Police Officer Kyle Centeno was charged with a similar crime.

Officials said Centeno handcuffed his girlfriend and put her in the back of his squad car during a fight.

Both officers have been relieved of duty with pay.

