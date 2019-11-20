Miami Police officer transported with minor injuries following crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer had to be taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene in the area of North Miami Avenue and 54th Street at around 7:50 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, a Miami Police officer in a marked cruiser was struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene but later returned and surrendered to police, investigators said.

The officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

7News cameras captured the heavily-damaged police cruiser with its airbags deployed.

Police have closed 54th Street from Northwest First Avenue to Northeast First Avenue while they investigate.

North Miami Avenue has been shut down from Northwest 54th Street to 53rd Street.

