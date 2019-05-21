Miami Police officer tests jump rope skills, goes viral

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was caught on camera jumping for joy, literally.

The officer was patrolling an unspecified neighborhood in Miami when he paused to practice his jump rope skills.

A witness took out their cellphone and recorded the law enforcer.

Only in Dade posted the video to Instagram, Monday morning. The clip has since been viewed more than 87,000 times.

The officer said his stop was a way for him to interact with the children with whom he comes in contact. Sometimes, he said, he invites them to join in the fun.

