Miami Police officer taken to hospital after being involved in crash

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews took a Miami Police officer to the hospital after the officer was involved in a crash in Coconut Grove.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest 37th Avenue and Loquat Avenue around 5:50 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the male officer was responding as emergency backup at the time of the crash.

An ambulance could be seen escorted to Jackson Memorial Hospital by police.

Police said the officer is expected to be OK.

