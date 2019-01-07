Miami Police officer stable after car crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a City of Miami Police officer to the hospital after she was involved in a crash.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the officer-involved crash in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 54th Street, just before 9:30 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the victim’s marked police cruiser and a car collided.

Paramedics transported the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

7News camera captured the female officer being wheeled into the hospital. She appeared to be alert.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

