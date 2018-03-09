MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer who bravely served her country in the Middle East received a heartwarming welcome from loved ones and her brothers in blue.

7News cameras captured City of Miami Police Officer Roselyn Paz as she was greeted by cheers and warm embraces from family members at Miami International Airport, Friday. The law enforcer and Army officer returned from her second tour in Afghanistan.

When asked what’s the first thing she wants, Paz replied, “My mom’s food. That’s what I want to do. I’ve lost like 20 pounds, so I’m pretty stoked to start eating again.”

Then she wants to get back to work by patrolling the streets of Miami. “People over there are like, ‘Ugh, I’m not really excited to go back to work,’ but I’m actually excited to come back and get back out on the road,” Paz said.

Duty and service were a part of Paz’s DNA — even before being deployed. She’s been an officer with the Miami Police Department for the past three years.

Her fellow officers were front and center at the airport for her return.

“Welcome back home, actually, and enjoy your family, OK?” said Miami Police Lt. Freddie Cruz.

Paz plans on doing exactly that — after spending a year away from home.

“Just to pretty much hug them ’cause you haven’t seen them for so long,” she said.

The 26-year-old Hialeah native joined the Army right out of high school and quickly rose up the ranks to become a sergeant.

Paz was surprised about the welcome party organized in her honor. “Especially all these cameras, but it’s pretty cool,” she said. “I’ve never felt this special before.”

Paz also said she doesn’t consider herself a hero and is just doing what she loves — whether it’s here or overseas.

Right now she just wants to enjoy being spoiled by her mother’s coconut rice, as well as taking to the road. “I’m excited to ride in my Jeep,” she said.

