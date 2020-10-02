Miami Police chief announces sudden passing of officer

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Mimi Police is in mourning after the sudden passing of one of their own.

The department announced the passing of Officer Aubrey Johnson.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of a member of our @MiamiPD Family, Officer Aubrey Johnson who joined the department in 2015. Your brothers & sisters in blue will truly miss you! – Chief Jorge R. Colina pic.twitter.com/cCIEIVjYaf — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 2, 2020

Johnson joined the department in 2015 and was also a coach and mentor with the Miami Police Athletic League.

On Friday morning, Miami Police honored Johnson with a touching procession on Interstate 95.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the procession as the ambulance carrying his body was surrounded by officers on motorcycles.

Johnson was taken from Jackson North Medical Center to Jackson Memorial Health.

City of Miami Police have not said how he died.

