Miami Police officer photographed wearing a pro-Trump mask while in uniform

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer has caused a stir after he was seen wearing a pro-Trump mask while in uniform.

A photo of the officer in full uniform was shared on Twitter, Tuesday morning.

Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center. This is city funded voter intimidation. Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020

According to Steve Simeonidis, who posted the photo, the officer was inside the early voting polling location at the Government Center.

The City of Miami Police Department issued a statement in response to the photo, which reads, “We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately. pic.twitter.com/E3eO0IQh0f — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 20, 2020

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is scheduled to speak on the matter Tuesday afternoon.

