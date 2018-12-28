Miami Police officer OK after crash involving stolen vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer is OK after he was involved in a crash.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene along Northwest 13th Avenue and 54th Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the police cruiser collided with another vehicle while responding to the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 54th Street.

The officer was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the subject bailed from the initial scene but was nabbed after a perimeter was set up.

