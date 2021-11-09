MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer has bonded out of jail after she was arrested on domestic battery charges in connection to an incident at FTX Arena.

7News cameras captured Khadijha Hardemon as she walked out of jail, Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old shielded her face with a gray sweater and declined to comment on the two battery charges she faces.

Her uncle, Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon, met her outside. He removed the sweater from her face and escorted her to a car.

The suspect was all smiles in her mug shot following her arrest on Tuesday.

According to a police report, Hardemon confronted the father of her 3-year-old child while at a Millennium Tour concert at FTX Arena on Friday, at around 8:45 p.m.

The report states she approached him and a woman he was with and “aggressively poked the rear of his neck with two fingers, which hurt and caused his head to go forward.”

Police said the man specified that he and Hardemon were not on friendly terms and hadn’t spoken since September.

According to the arrest report, after the incident, the man and woman stayed in their assigned area while Hardemon went back to her seat.

Afterward, the man and woman said they were watching the concert when Hardemon and her group of friends showed up.

This time, investigators said Hardemon went after the woman who was accompanying the father of her child.

The arrest report states that “the defendant put her fingers in [the woman’s] face and subsequently punched her, causing her to fall on the floor.”

Police said one of Hardemon’s friends threw a punch at the man and a fight broke out.

According to the police report, the woman told officers Hardemon punched her, causing her to fall to the floor while the man began fighting off the group in an effort to protect the woman.

Police said that after reviewing surveillance video from the arena and speaking to witnesses, they determined that Hardemon was the primary aggressor.

Commissioner Hardemon said there is much more to this story, adding that his niece is a victim of abuse.

“I think, by the end of this case, you will find a few things. One, that she’s innocent of all charges, that she should be not guilty, that family members who are police officers were behind this arrest,” he said.

A spokesperson for Miami Police released a statement that reads in part, “Officer Khadijha Hardemon, a 4-year member of the Miami Police Department, has been relieved of duty with pay pending an internal affairs investigation.”

