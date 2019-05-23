Miami Police officer injured in assault; search underway for assailant

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, assaulted a police officer in a City of Miami neighborhood.

Officials said the attack took place in the area of Northwest 17th Place and First Street, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the Miami Police officer suffered minor lacerations to his arms in the attack. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Miami Police officers have set up a perimeter extending from Northwest 13th and 14th avenues and from Northwest Second to Fifth streets.

Police are searching for a man standing 6 feet 4 inches tall who was last seen wearing a white tank top.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

