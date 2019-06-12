Miami Police officer hospitalized after suffering injury

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have rushed a Miami Police officer to the hospital after the officer suffered an unknown injury.

Officials said the police officer was somehow injured northbound on Interstate 95, near Northwest 62nd Avenue, around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured rescue crews transporting the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

