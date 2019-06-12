Miami Police officer hospitalized after experiencing health scare

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a Miami Police officer to the hospital after she experienced a health scare while driving.

Officials said the police officer felt faint while driving northbound on Interstate 95, near Northwest 62nd Avenue, around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday.

The officer eventually pulled over and waited for help to arrive.

7News cameras captured rescue crews transporting the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said the officer is responsive and alert and is now resting.

