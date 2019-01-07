Miami Police officer hospitalized after crashing into U-Haul building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a City of Miami Police officer to the hospital after she crashed into a U-Haul self-storage center.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the officer-involved crash at the corner of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 54th Street, just before 9:30 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the victim was probably responding to a call when she swerved in order to avoid hitting another vehicle and struck the building. The officer’s marked cruiser ended up lodged into the side of the self-storage center.

Officials said the wounded officer was able to make it out of her vehicle, which was halfway inside the structure. She then walked through the building and came outside, where she was met by paramedics shortly after.

The officer suffered minor injuries. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

“One thing we know is that she’s very lucky,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “You can see they type of damage that was done to the vehicle. You can see the damage that was done to the side of this building, and this could have been a lot worse.”

7News camera captured the female officer being wheeled into the hospital. She was alert and talking to crews.

As of 11 p.m., police were diverting traffic at the intersection where the crash took place as they continue to investigate.

Police have not disclosed the officer’s identity.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.