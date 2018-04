MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami police officer collided with another car along Northwest 20th Street and 24th Avenue on Monday.

Miami PD says the officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The other driver was not hurt.

Police say the driver of a white Toyota made a left turn in front of the officer, which caused the crash.

Traffic closure: Due to a vehicle crash involving an on-duty police officer, N.W. 24 Avenue is closed from 20 Street to 21 Street. The officer suffered minor injuries and the other party reported no injuries. pic.twitter.com/GjQfSALDOW — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 2, 2018

