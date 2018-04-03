Miami Police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer has turned himself in, one day after, officials said, he pushed and choked his wife during an argument outside their home.

Department officials confirmed the arrest of Miami Police Officer Joey Diaz on Twitter.

It is an unfortunate situation when we have to arrest one of our own. Today, we charged Officer Joey Diaz with Battery for a domestic-related incident which occurred on April 2, 2018. pic.twitter.com/TNXzPMgHFc — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 3, 2018

According to the arrest report, Diaz, 33, was arguing with his wife outside their home, Monday night. Investigators said the law enforcer then pushed and grabbed his wife by the throat and applied pressure to her neck.

The victim said that she experienced difficulty breathing as a result.

Diaz has been charged with domestic battery by strangulation. He has been relieved of duty with pay.

The officer has been with the department for nearly four years.

