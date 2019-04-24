Miami Police officer accused of kicking handcuffed suspect acquitted

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer accused of kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head has been acquitted.

A Miami-Dade County judge dismissed the misdemeanor assault charge against Miami Police Officer Mario Figueroa, Wednesday.

Figueroa could be seen running up to and kicking at the suspect’s head but never connecting in video footage of the arrest back in May of 2018.

A body camera captured the officer saying, “If I wanted to kick you, you know I would have kicked you.”

Figueroa’s defense lawyer said he acted properly against a dangerous carjacking suspect, who had led officers on a high-speed chase.

Figueroa was fired after the incident and is now hoping to get his job back.

