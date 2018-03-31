Miami Police negotiating with barricaded man armed with baton

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are negotiating with a man who barricaded himself on the roof of a building and is armed with a baton.

7News cameras captured City of Miami Police officers as they responded to the scene near Southwest 27th Avenue and 25th Street, Saturday afternoon.

The subject could be seen shouting at negotiators as he stood on the rooftop of the one-story structure and wielded a silver metal baton.

Officials said the man’s son was also on the ground and attempted to talk to his father. SWAT units also responded to the scene.

DEspite the heavy police presence, officers are keeping their distance from the man.

Authorities believed he may have also been armed with a knife, but that was not the case.

Officials said no one was taken hostage and the man does not pose a threat to public safety.

Police expect the standoff will soon come to a peaceful resolution.

