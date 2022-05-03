MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 73-year-old woman.

Raquel Pena went missing from Allapatah around 6 p.m., Sunday.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds with golden brown hair and brown eyes.

Pena is diagnosed with type two diabetes and dementia. She also has a prosthetic leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Reyes or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

