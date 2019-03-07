Miami Police motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police motorcycle officer has been hospitalized following a collision on the Palmetto Expressway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the police officer was traveling southbound on the Palmetto just before the West Flagler Street exit, around 7 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the officer then collided with a black Cadillac sedan. The driver of the Cadillac remained on scene, FHP said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured the officer’s motorcycle laying on its side at the scene.

FHP has not said who was at fault or if any citations were given out after the crash.

