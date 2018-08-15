Miami Police, MDFR participate in Live Like Bella Ride

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida officers and firefighters participated in the fourth annual Live Like Bella Ride.

The Miami Police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters embarked on a 300-mile bike ride from Pinecrest to Orlando, Wednesday morning.

The event was created by the Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation in memory of Bella Rodriguez-Torres, who lost her battle with cancer in 2013 at the age of 10.

The foundation helps children battling cancer by funding pediatric cancer research and providing support to families with children in treatment as well as those who have lost children to cancer with funeral expenses.

The group wore purple socks embellished with Bella’s name during the ride in her honor.

